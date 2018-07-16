Sprouts To Open Second Maryland Store In Towson July 25

Touting fresh, natural and organic foods, Sprouts Farmers Market is ready to open its second Maryland store in Towson on July 25, beginning at 7 a.m. Like all Sprouts stores, the new, 30,000-s.f. location will offer fresh produce, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, a butcher shop and fish market, and a large vitamins and supplements department.

As part of the store’s grand opening promotions, the first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase. A line is expected to form at 6 a.m. Upon checkout, every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book, and every customer will receive one free reusable bag with purchase. On Saturday, July 28, the first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items. On Sunday, July 29, every 15th customer to check out will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

In celebration of the healthy grocer’s expansion in Maryland, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation will donate $20,000 to local nonprofit Living Classrooms in support of its Baltimore Urban Gardening with Students (BUGS) after school program. BUGS engages youth with hands-on activities such as gardening, cooking and creative arts, and the donation will help develop the program’s nutrition education while expanding its impact to more students across Baltimore and surrounding areas.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to zero waste, the new Towson store will donate unsold and edible groceries to the Maryland Food Bank through the grocer’s food rescue program. In 2017, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members and operates more than 300 stores in 17 states from coast to coast.

