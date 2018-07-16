HR & Benefits News: Stop Unemployment Taxes From Eating Your Profits

Editor’s note: HR & Benefits News is a monthly column by Chris Cooley, co-founder of MyHRConcierge and SMB Benefits Advisors.

Independent grocers and other businesses with high worker turnover often face much higher unemployment costs than other industries. Taking steps to proactively manage your tax rate for SUI (State Unemployment Insurance) can help you control unemployment costs. For example, a single unemployment claim can increase an employer’s SUI tax rate for the next three years. For many grocers, it’s imperative they contest questionable and ineligible state unemployment claims.

About SUI

SUI was designed to provide limited financial assistance to employees that have lost their job due to no fault of their own. But we see many workers who have either quit their jobs or been terminated for cause file a claim for unemployment benefits. If the employer does not have the appropriate process in place to identify and contest claims like these, they slide right on through the system. The unemployment claims are automatically paid, putting the employer at risk for a significant increase in their SUI costs.

You have more control than you think

Many employers mistakenly think SUI is simply another cost of doing business. But, many business owners have found significant savings by identifying and contesting claims with false or misreported information as well as those from ineligible employees. Consider the following as you evaluate the impact SUI costs can have on your business:

SUI tax rates and rules vary by state.

They can range from .1 percent to 15.1 percent.

The average SUI cost is approximately $.15 per hour per employee according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates. If an employee makes $15 per hour, this means the average SUI cost is 1 percent of the worker’s pay.

The primary driver of an employer’s SUI tax rate is the amount of unemployment benefits paid on the employer’s behalf.

Ways to control SUI costs

While SUI costs can be significant, here are some steps you can take to control them:

Make someone on your team responsible for unemployment claims

Assign a dedicated person from your internal team to ensure unemployment claims deemed ineligible are vigorously contested. This creates a sense of responsibility and ownership for addressing questionable claims and leads to a reduction in ineligible claims.

Properly document all employee terminations

In many states, failing to perform a job adequately does not mean a terminated employee cannot receive unemployment benefits. Properly and thoroughly documenting the reason for termination and the workplace policy the employee violated is key to increasing your chances of winning an ineligible unemployment claim. It also protects you from other HR related risks.

Contest claims that you believe are ineligible

State law determines when a terminated employee is eligible for unemployment benefits. Generally, if the employee is terminated for misconduct then the employee is not eligible for unemployment benefits. But even in these instances, unless the employer contests the claim, the state will automatically rule in favor of the former employee. Therefore, we suggest employers review all unemployment claims and vigorously contest those that seem ineligible or questionable.

Manage the claims contesting process

Contesting a SUI claim often requires the employer and the former employee to state their case before a judge in a hearing. We often see employers initially contest a claim, but then they don’t attend the hearing. When this happens, the former employee receives unemployment benefits as part of a default judgement. We suggest employers have a process in place to both contest the initial claim and ensure they have a prepared representative attend all related hearings.

Chris Cooley is co-founder of MyHRConcierge and SMB Benefits Advisors. Clients rely on him for ACA compliance, COBRACompli, employee handbooks, HR compliance and administration, workforce management and benefits advisory solutions. Cooley’s companies specialize in helping small to mid-sized grocers throughout the U.S. Chris can be reached at 855-538-6947, ext. 108 or at ccooley@myhrconcierge.com.

