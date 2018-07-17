2018 Caplan Family Business Scholarship Application Period Open

The application period for the 2018 Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship is now open.

The Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship Program was founded in 2001 by sisters Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in honor of their mother, Frieda Rapoport Caplan, founder of Frieda’s Specialty Produce. The program provides the opportunity for representatives from family-owned businesses to attend the United Fresh Washington Conference. This year, scholarship recipients will receive complimentary airfare, hotel and registration to participate in the conference, Sept. 24-26 in Washington, D.C. Applications must be received by Aug. 15, 2018.

Each year, the scholarship committee reviews applicants for the program using several criteria, including each candidate’s interest in advocacy work and commitment to the produce industry.

“Thanks to the very generous support and leadership of the Caplan family, family businesses throughout the industry benefit from this exceptional leadership opportunity,” said Miriam Wolk, United Fresh’s VP of member services. “This year’s recipients will take part in all facets of the Washington Conference and acquire the skills they need to be effective advocates on the issues that impact their businesses and the fresh produce industry.”

The Washington Conference brings together hundreds of produce leaders from all sectors of the industry for education on critical industry issues and meetings with members of Congress, their staff and top regulatory officials. Scholarship recipients will have an opportunity to network with produce industry executives from across the country, as well as gain an understanding of the political process and how to advocate for their priority issues.

For more information on the Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship Program, contact Miriam Wolk at 202-303-3410. For information about the Washington Conference, visit www.unitedfresh.org or contact Angela Tiwari at 202-303-3416.

Keep reading: