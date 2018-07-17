Albertsons Cos. Reports 108 Percent Increase In Online Sales In 1Q

Albertsons Cos. has released its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, which ended June 16, 2018. Highlights of the report include an identical sales increase of 0.2 percent; and adjusted EBITDA of $815.8 million, an increase of $44.1 million or 5.7 percent; a 60 basis points improvement of gross profit margin, excluding fuel; and a 108 percent increase in e-commerce sales, including sales of Plated meal kits.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results as both identical sales and adjusted EBITDA increased for the second consecutive quarter,” said Bob Miller, Albertsons chairman and CEO. “We continue to roll out unique options for our customers as we strive to differentiate through our best in class Own Brands and rapidly expanding e-commerce offerings. We are also reaffirming our fiscal 2018 guidance today and remain on track to deliver annual Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 billion and complete the store conversions related to the Safeway integration by September, which we expect to allow us to further grow and enhance our operating performance.”

“We are also looking forward to our merger with Rite Aid,” added Jim Donald, Albertsons president and COO. “Together we will be a differentiated leader in food, health and wellness. We expect to realize $375 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within three years and have the opportunity to generate $3.6 billion in annual sales synergies to fuel our future growth.”

First quarter results

Sales and other revenue increased $193.4 million, or 1.0 percent, to $18.7 billion during the 16 weeks ended June 16, 2018, compared to $18.5 billion during the 16 weeks ended June 17, 2017. The increase in sales was driven by an increase in fuel sales of $154.1 million and the Company’s 0.2 percent increase in identical sales.

Gross profit margin increased to 27.7 percent during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to 27.4 percent during the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Excluding the impact of fuel, gross profit margin increased 60 basis points. The increase was primarily attributable to lower advertising costs, improved product mix and lower shrink expense as a percentage of sales compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017, says Albertsons. Shrink expense improved sequentially by 45 basis points from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Selling and administrative expenses decreased to 26.7 percent of sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to 27.0 percent of sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Excluding the impact of fuel, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales decreased 10 basis points during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Net loss was $17.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to net loss of $204.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $815.8 million, or 4.4 percent of sales, for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $771.7 million, or 4.2 percent of sales, for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase in adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects the company’s improved gross profit including the realization of its cost reduction initiatives.

