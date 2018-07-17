Peet’s Coffee Appoints Former Wrigley Exec As CEO

Peet’s Coffee has appointed Kenneth C. “Casey” Keller Jr. as chief executive officer, effective August 6, 2018. Keller will succeed Dave Burwick, who had served as chief executive officer of Peet’s Coffee since 2012.

Previously Keller served as global president of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co., a subsidiary of Mars Inc., where he was responsible for delivering sales and profit growth across the gum, mints and candy business. He joined Wrigley in 2011 as president of Wrigley North America and later assumed responsibility for Wrigley Americas. In the U.S., he led a turnaround of the Wrigley business, delivering growth above the industry average, says Peet’s. During the integration of Wrigley into Mars, Keller helped establish the global business units and strategy for the combined Mars-Wrigley confectionery business.

Olivier Goudet, chairman of Peet’s Coffee’s board of directors, commented, “We are thrilled to have Casey joining Peet’s as CEO. Casey has an impressive track record in the CPG space, and his focus on growth and long-term value creation makes him the ideal leader for Peet’s. We have ambitious plans at Peet’s, and Casey has the unique expertise and terrific experience to continue growing this great company.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Peet’s team and be part of a company with such a rich heritage and strong legacy of entrepreneurship and high-quality coffee,” said Keller. “Peet’s has been a pioneer in the craft and ready-to-drink coffee segment, and I am excited to continue the Peet’s tradition through the company’s next phase of growth. I’ve long admired Peet’s leadership in specialty and craft coffee, and I am eager to get to work with the entire Peet’s team.”

Prior to joining Mars, Keller served as president of Alberto Culver USA. He has also held senior roles with Procter & Gamble, HJ Heinz and Motorola, and was an officer in the United States Navy. Early in his work life, he was store manager for the largest volume pizza restaurant in the U.S. He currently serves on the board of directors for Cott Inc., Winona Capital and the nonprofit City Year Chicago.

Keep reading: