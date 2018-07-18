Maine Grocer Costello Named To AGNE Board Of Directors

Maine grocer Andrew Costello has been named to the Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE) Board of Directors. Costello has been in the retail trade for more than 25 years. In 2004, Costello purchased a convenience store in Bradford, Maine. Since then, the business has transformed into a 9,000-s.f. full-service grocery store. In 2017, Costello acquired P&L Country Market in Dexter, Maine.

Before becoming a store owner, Costello was the GM at Gateway Country in Brookfield, Wisconsin. There he managed the second most profitable location in a chain of 200 stores. His experience in retail and grocery include time spent as manager of Champs Sports in Horseheads and Fishkill, New York, and Gurnee, Illinois.

Commenting on his experience, Costello said “I believe I can utilize my extensive retail experience to assist the cooperative in growing and strengthening our business.”

Mike Violette, president and CEO of AGNE said, “Costello has successfully grown his Bradford General Store in Maine to expand into another acquisition in Dexter, Maine. His leadership skills will serve the cooperative well. On behalf of AGNE, I’d like to welcome him aboard.”

Andrew graduated from Bentley University in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He currently resides in Milo, Maine.

Associated Grocers of New England Inc., is a retailer-owned, wholesale grocery distribution center, serving the needs of independent retail grocers of every store size and format, including multi-store independent supermarket groups, community supermarkets, country stores and convenience retailers.

Keep reading: