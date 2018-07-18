Georgia-Pacific Launches Hummingbird Printing Services

Georgia-Pacific is meeting a market demand with its new Hummingbird digital packaging solutions, which can produce digital pre-print for a full range of customer needs, inlcuding specialty versions, larger runs and more. Georgia Pacific says it is the first package supplier in North America to provide 110-in. wide web capability for digital pre-print with lengths that are limited only by converting technology. The size, quality and speed of the press also increases the cost effectiveness of digitally printed packaging, even at higher volumes, says the company.

“There’s no question the future of corrugated packaging is digital,” said Sergio Morales, GM of Hummingbird. “Hummingbird’s digital inkjet printing enables even the largest brands to deliver consistent and timely marketing messages across all platforms, including their physical packaging. Innovative companies looking to create a true omni-channel customer experience have a new, unmatched tool at the ready with Hummingbird.”

In 2015 Georgia-Pacific invested in the HP PageWide Web Press T400S but saw that there was a strong demand for digital pre-print services and expanded its offerings to include Hummingbird. The new digital print services combine in-house print expertise and Georgia-Pacific’s convertor network with the capabilities of the HP PageWide Web Press T1100, which can match the width of a 110-in. corrugator. It also enables printing of variable box sizes, both down and across the web, at speeds of up to 600-ft per minute.

The service gives brands an advantage by enabling quick package updates and delivering seasonal promotions and other marketing messages across all marketing channels quickly. Hummingbird provides solutions for retailer-specific packaging and private label and can print precise lines required for interactive marketing.

Hummingbird gives customers control over packaging, allowing the customer to produce only what is needed, when it is needed, enabling inventory reduction. Hummingbird’s ability to print various sizes and designs in the same run allows for lower minimum quantities. This means that customers can have high-volume and specialty produced items shipped together.

“The possibilities are nearly limitless,” said Morales. “We can print half a million of the same design as quickly and easily as half a million variations. That level of flexibility makes Hummingbird a cost-effective solution for a wide range of customer applications.”

The quality from Hummingbird is comparable to lithographic processes and can bring greater color consistency throughout the print run without the need for lithographic or flexographic labels.

Georgia-Pacific has more than 40 plants across the U.S., providing geographic coverage for delivery to Hummingbird’s customers’ destinations. The company can also provide pre-printed rolls directly to plants and converters, giving the costumers the benefits of digitally printed packaging without the need to invest in a digital press.

