Giant/Martin’s Children’s Miracle Network Fundraiser Breaks Record

Giant/Martin’s, headquartered in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, raised a record-breaking $758,610 during its annual in-store Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals balloon campaign. The previous highest total for the campaign was $658,565 in 2017.

“We humbly thank our loyal customers who joined with us in bringing hope to our communities and our local children’s hospitals,” said Matt Simon, Giant/Martin’s VP of marketing. “We are once again amazed at the generosity of our customers, and this record-breaking donation will help fund special equipment to treat young patients, build new treatment facilities, and conduct groundbreaking, life-saving research.”

Giant/Martin’s is one of the top 10 fundraisers in the country for CMN Hospitals. It has donated more than $42 million over the past 22 years. Specific CMN Hospital projects that have benefited from this ongoing support include construction of the Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, as well as construction of the new Penn State Children’s Hospital.

In addition to the annual in-store campaigns during the summer and the holidays, Giant/Martin’s associates also regularly volunteer at CMN Hospital events, including radio and television telethons.

“We are incredibly grateful to Giant/Martin’s for their support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the commitment to improve the lives of children in their communities,” said Clark Sweat, chief revenue officer for CMN Hospitals. “The efforts and passion demonstrated by Giant/Martin’s leadership and associates is evident in their fundraising growth year over year. We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have such a wonderful partnership for the past 22 years.”

Giant Food Stores LLC has more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies and in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, Giant employs more than 30,000 associates. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Giant is a company of Ahold Delhaize.

