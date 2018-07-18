The Hershey Co. has been recognized for the sixth time as one of America’s 50 most community-minded companies in The Civic 50, an annual recognition from Points of Light for companies that most effectively use resources to help improve the communities in which they do business.

“The Hershey Company was built with the idea of strong community. Our founder Milton Hershey didn’t just open a factory, he built a town,” said Leigh Horner, VP of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility for Hershey. “Today, meaningful community involvement is demonstrated every day by our remarkable employees, whose generosity continues to push us to work more closely together with our local partners to create strong communities.”

Last year, the company updated its corporate giving strategy to include a renewed focus on the communities where its employees live and work, distributing more than $5 million to 1,100 organizations through Hershey’s community giving program. The new strategy focuses on three key areas that help communities thrive: supporting basic needs, educating the workforce of tomorrow, and investing in community and economic development efforts that bring people together.

This week, Hershey employees are deployed across communities for its annual global week of service, Good to Give Back Week. Throughout the week, thousands of employees are working with the company’s nonprofit partners to support local communities around the world. During an annual meal-packing event with Rise Against Hunger, the company expects to pack approximately 285,000 meals for communities in need, adding to the more than one million meals already packed during the previous five years. Throughout the year, Hershey employees also are encouraged to give back to communities and are given paid time off to volunteer.

“The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America’s leading brands,” said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. “Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society’s growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work.”

According to Points of Light, The Civic 50 is the only award that measures corporate involvement in communities and provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use time, skills and other resources to improve the communities in which the companies do business. Civic 50 winners are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program—investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

Hershey has received the Civic 50 award every year since it was created in 2012.

Keep reading: