Jewel-Osco, Goode Foods Partner For Canned Veggie Giveaway

Jewel-Osco and Goode Foods, both Illinois-based companies, have teamed up for a giveaway of cans of beans and vegetables.

Goode Foods will be giving away a can of Goode Foods beans or Goode Foods vegetables at Jewel-Osco stores on July 20, 2018. To participate in the giveaway, eligible consumers simply have to head to the Jewel-Osco store of their choice and mention the Goode Foods “Word of the Day” at the cash register to receive one Goode Foods canned product.

The word of the day can be found on the Jewel-Osco Twitter, Instagram and Facebook page on July 19 beginning at 12 p.m.

“Our objective is to get our high-quality nutritional beans and vegetables into the hands of Chicago consumers” said Goode Foods President Emile Johnson. “Our products are high in protein, high in fiber, all-natural canned vegetables with no sugar added”

This Word of The Day promotion also will run Aug. 31 and Nov. 9.

Goode Foods is a local manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois. It distributes canned black beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, pinto beans, peas, corn and green beans under the name Goode Foods and canned peach halves, pear halves and fruit cocktail under the name Goode Promise Fresh. Goode Foods also produces a line of baby food products under the name Pic Select Fresh 2nd Stage Baby Food.

Jewel-Osco, a division of Albertsons LLC, operates 187 food and drug stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

Keep reading: