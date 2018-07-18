Sushi Supplier CEO Is Named ‘Sustainability Hero’

The Business Intelligence Group recently announced the winners in its 2018 Sustainability Awards, honoring those who have made sustainability an integral part of business. Josh Onishi, president and CEO of Peace Dining Corp. in Philadelphia, was one of three CEOs named “Sustainability Hero,” the organization’s highest honor.

Onishi has led Peace Dining, a 100 percent sustainable company, to become one of the largest suppliers of all-natural sushi in the U.S. and U.K. Sustainability is one of the core principles of the company and is practiced at every level, from vendor selection to distribution, packaging, energy consumption and more, says Peace Dining.

Under Onishi’s leadership, Peace Dining is the first sushi company to achieve IS0 14001:2015 certification. Onishi is recognized as an international thought leader on sustainability and is a popular speaker at business conferences, including last year’s Sustainability Summit in Austin, Texas. He most recently spoke at the North American Seafood Expo panel entitled “The Raw Truth About Sustainable Sushi Sourcing.” He also delivered a webinar on that same topic this year.

Commenting on the award, Onishi said, “It is an honor to be recognized for our work in this area and to be able to heighten awareness for sustainability and its importance. But there is so much more to be done to shift the cultural paradigm so that all businesses understand that sustainability isn’t only good for the environment but that it’s good business as well.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Josh Onishi for his sustainability leadership,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that his vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

With more than 1400 employees, Peace Dining operates nearly 300 sushi stations in grocery stores and upscale supermarkets as well as a central production kitchen, servicing wholesale corporate dining clients.

Keep reading: