Wegmans General Merchandise Warehouse Workers Ratify New Contract

After months of negotiations, members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 118, representing Wegmans general merchandise warehouse workers in Rochester, New York, overwhelmingly ratified a new five-year agreement.

The warehouse agreement is separate from the grocery and transportation agreement which is set for renegotiations next year. The ratified agreement provides for wage increases of 16.5 percent over the contract term, and increased night shift differentials along with a $500 ratification bonus. It also improves language with respect to job bidding, vacations, rules, regulations and other areas, says Local 118.

“We are very pleased with the progress made in many areas of this new agreement. Reaching this five-year deal with the company underscores the company commitment to maintain general merchandise warehouse operations in the Rochester area,” said Local 118 Business Agent Paul Hogle.

Local 118 represents approximately 4,300 members throughout the greater Rochester area.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million men and women throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

