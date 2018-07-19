Daily’s Bacon Coming To Retail In Response To Consumer Demand

Daily’s, a foodservice brand, is bringing its bacon to retail with new packaging in response to what it says are hundreds of recent consumer inquiries. After viewing newly redesigned labels, 68 percent of consumers expressed strong purchase intent. According to Daily’s that’s because consumers found the new packaging aligns with what they expect from great bacon: quality, flavorful and expertly crafted.

All-new Daily’s packaging is available for the following Thick Cut Stack Pack bacon varieties:

The Original—sweet and smoky

Applewood Smoked—smoky flavor with an old-fashioned cure

Cherry Applewood Smoked—two different smokes

Black Pepper—smoked and rubbed with pepper

“Daily’s is recognized as the premium brand for people who love bacon. Our new packaging captures that premium by communicating our 125 years of heritage and commitment to quality, which bacon lovers appreciate,” says Jeff Handrich, Daily’s premium meats president. “Our research tells us that 87 percent of Daily’s purchasers eat bacon at meals beyond breakfast, so consumer demand for high-quality bacon remains strong. For those consumers who have enjoyed Daily’s for years at their favorite restaurant, we’re excited to now feed that craving at retail.”

“As awareness of this newly rebranded bacon increases, Daily’s anticipates retail interest in carrying the product line to increase because it provides the bacon that bacon lovers dream about,” says the company.

