King Kullen Promotes Five Longtime Directors To Exec Roles

King Kullen Grocery Co. Inc. has made a series of executive promotions involving five longtime employees.

Richard Conger has been promoted to VP perishables. A resident of Smithtown, New York, who joined King Kullen in 1999, Conger previously served as director of produce/meat/seafood and deli. In his new role as VP perishables, Conger will report to Co-President Brian Cullen.

Tracey Cullen has been named VP marketing. A resident of Amityville, New York, Cullen joined the company in 2010 and previously served as director of pricing and social media. In her new role, she will report to SVP and Chief Merchandising Officer Joseph W. Brown.

Robert Jandovitz has been promoted to VP human resources. A resident of Floral Park, New York, Jandovitz was formerly director of human resources at King Kullen. As VP human resources, he will report to Co-President J. Donald Kennedy.

James Leary will take on the VP and controller—operations role. A resident of Bayport, New York, Leary previously served as director of accounts payable. In his new position, Leary will report to Kennedy.

Elizabeth Ostrove has been promoted to VP and controller—finance. A resident of Smithtown, New York, Ostrove previously served as director of accounting. As VP and controller—finance, she will report to Kennedy.

Headquartered in Bethpage, New York, King Kullen is recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as American’s first supermarket. Founded in 1930 by Michael J. Cullen, King Kullen operates 32 supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

