Natural Grocers To Open Relocated Centennial, Colorado, Store July 26

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers’ newly relocated Centennial, Colorado, store at 11753 East Arapahoe Road will open on July 26 at 8 a.m. with a grand reopening celebration and ribbon cutting.

At the reopening, Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7 and 7:55 a.m. on July 26. The drawing will be held at 8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers also will receive a free shopping bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries, a recipe for a healthy breakfast and a Natural Grocers kitchen set.

In addition, customers who register for the retailer’s rewards program, {N}Power, will receive a $2-off coupon to use while shopping.

The celebration also will include a number of special celebration events, including muffin sampling from 8 to 10 a.m., an ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. and in-store vendor demonstration throughout the day.

The store will also offer a monthlong series of free grand opening celebrations, including food tastings, health fairs, cooking demonstrations and nutrition classes with nutrition experts.

