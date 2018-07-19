Sprouts Will Host Coast To Coast Hiring Day On July 24

Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a hiring day on Tuesday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. across its more than 300 stores from coast to coast. The grocer aims to fill full- and part-time, non-seasonal positions to meet the demand for its natural and organic products. Walk-in interviews will be held at each Sprouts location.

Sprouts created 4,300 new jobs in 2017 and promoted 23 percent of its workforce. By the end of the year, Sprouts will operate in 19 states, including the new markets of Maryland, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington state.

“Our purpose-driven culture with a focus on training, education and professional growth makes Sprouts a great place to grow a career,” said COO Dan Sanders. “As we expand across the country, we’re focused on building future leaders and strengthening our reputation for outstanding customer service.”

For more than two years, Sprouts says it has been accelerating investments in its team members to develop a stronger workforce through enhancing pay, benefits and leadership development in addition to recognition and military recruitment initiatives.

“Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and opportunities for professional growth,” the company says.

Last year, Sprouts team members saved more than $10 million through store discounts. Sprouts has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to team members and dependents since 2009.

Sprouts is hiring for all departments, including specialized areas like the Butcher Shop and Fish Market, Market Corner Deli, and its vitamins and supplements department. Applications can be completed at a store or online at sprouts.com/careers.

