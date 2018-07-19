Trembling Prairie Farms Begins Wisconsin Celery Crop Harvest

Alsum Farms & Produce grower partner Trembling Prairie Farms Inc. began harvesting a new crop of Wisconsin celery July 16. The season is expected to last through the first week of October. Located in Green Lake County, Trembling Prairie Farms, a family farm owned and operated by John and Connie Bobek, is in its seventh year of growing and packing locally grown celery serving the Midwest retail and food service markets.

The process of growing starts in greenhouses in late February to early April before the celery is then transplanted in 12 different plantings. Planting begins on May 1 with the goal of the last planting to be in the ground by July 1. The crops are available now for distribution with ample volume of all sizes and packs available for the next 11 weeks, including: 24 count naked or sleeved, 30 count naked or sleeved, 36 count naked or sleeved and 18 count celery hearts.

“We’re happy to be able to bring our locally grown Wisconsin celery to the market,” says John Bobek. “Whether paired with peanut butter as a healthy kid-friendly snack, chopped in a salad for an appetizer or cooked in a stir fry for dinner, Wisconsin celery offers a fresh taste for consumers looking for locally grown.”

In 2012, Trembling Prairie Farms started with 3 acres and has expanded to more than 45 acres. The farm starts with a Midwestern selected celery variety that grows extremely well in the Wisconsin climate. One of the advantages Trembling Prairie Farms says its Wisconsin celery brings to the local market is its milder flavor and snappier crunch.

Keep reading: