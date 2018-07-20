Lay’s Debuts Eight Limited Time ‘Tastes of America’ Flavors

This summer, Lay’s—one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division—is releasing the most chip flavors that the brand has ever introduced at one time. As part of the brand’s new “Tastes of America” program, Lay’s is introducing eight regionally inspired flavors intended to represent distinctive tastes from across the country. Each of the flavors will be available at retail stores in their respective market from July 30 through Sept. 23.

“Lay’s knows how significant local cuisine is to Americans,” said Sarah Guzman, senior director of marketing, Lay’s. “From Fried Pickles with Ranch in the Midwest, to Deep Dish Pizza in the Heartland or Cajun Spice in the Central Gulf, we wanted to honor the beloved flavors that remind our fans of home by making ‘Tastes of America’ our biggest flavor launch yet. We couldn’t think of a better time of year to bring these flavors to our fans because between barbeques, food festivals and outdoor fun, summertime truly is the most flavorful time of year.”

As part of its promotion, Lay’s will embark on a Tastes of America tour where it will be popping up at hometown food festivals across the country. Lay’s also has enlisted the help of Internet personality, comedian, bestselling author and food enthusiast Hannah Hart to make special appearances throughout the tour. As the star of the popular Food Network series, “I Hart Food,” Hart went on a culinary road trip in search of the best dishes across the country and has seen firsthand the importance of local flavor. See a video of Hart sampling some of the new chip flavors below.

“I have had the privilege of being able to travel coast to coast in search of the best local dishes, and that experience has proven to me how important local flavor is to Americans,” said Hart. “That’s why I’m excited to partner with Lay’s to celebrate the tastes that make each region of the country so unique. I’ve seen firsthand how proud people can be of their hometown ingredients that have been used for generations—and I’m looking forward to hit the road with Lay’s to connect with locals firsthand and celebrate their flavors!”

The eight flavors are:

Cajun Spice (Central Gulf)

Chile Con Queso (Texoma, Mountain, SoCal)

Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice (Mid-Atlantic)

Deep Dish Pizza (Heartland & Mid-America)

Fried Pickles with Ranch (Midwest)

New England Lobster Roll (Northeast)

Pimento Cheese (Southeast)

Thai Sweet Chili (Pacific Northwest)

Consumers who don’t want to drive across the country to try more than one flavor will be able to purchase a variety pack online beginning July 30.

