Publix Names New Human Resources, Public Affairs VPs

Publix has made two new executive appointments. Marcy Benton, 49, has been named VP of HR, and John Provenzano, 44, has been named VP of public affairs.

In her new role, Benton will be responsible for all HR functions. She began her Publix career in 1992 as an accounting clerk. In 1995, she joined HR, and after holding various positions, she was promoted to director of retail associate relations in 2013. In 2017, she was promoted to her current position, VP of talent management. Benton received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and her master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida. She also was a recipient of Publix’s George W. Jenkins and President’s awards.

As VP of public affairs, Provenzano will be responsible for government relations, customer care and social media, and media and community relations. Provenzano began his Publix career in 2017 as VP of government relations. Prior to joining Publix, he was executive director of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST). Before joining NAST, he was government affairs director for Delta Air Lines. Provenzano received his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in political science from the University of Florida and his master’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University.

“Marcy and John have a passion for Publix and our associates,” said Publix President and CEO Todd Jones. “I’m excited they will help us continue the growth and success of our company and assist in perpetuating our culture.”

