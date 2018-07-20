Recommended: Publix To Renovate Two Florida Stores At $1.9M

Publix Super Markets Inc. continues its store renovations, this round comprising two in north and southwest Jacksonville.

Elkins Construction LLC proposes to renovate the store at 731 Duval Station Road at a cost of $975,000 and the store at 9518 Argyle Forest Blvd. at $900,000.

The 48,830-square-foot Duval Station Centre store and the 49,600-square-foot OakLeaf Plantation Center supermarket were developed in 2003.

Lakeland-based Publix has been renovating its dozens of area stores and making plans to build more.

Publix has renovated, rebuilt or filed plans to do so for more than 20 area locations in recent years.

A spokesman said previously the company has a remodel program in which every store is assessed on a designated rotation of years based on a location’s needs.

The scope of the remodel varies for each store, and some are demolished and rebuilt. Publix also is building in new markets and shopping centers.

Publix, which opened its first Jacksonville stores in the 1970s, survived competition such as Food Lion, which left the market.

It now contends with relative newcomers Aldi, Earth Fare, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market and Walmart Neighborhood Markets…

