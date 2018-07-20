Recommended: Safeway To Close Oregon Store In August

The Safeway store at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Glisan Street is closing.

The store will shutter on Aug. 18 due to lagging sales, according to company spokeswoman Jill McGinnis.

“Closing an underperforming store is always a tough decision, but we are focused on growing our business by being the favorite local supermarket, and running great stores where people love to shop,” McGinnis said in a statement.

The Albertsons-owned company is trying to place affected employees at other stores, the spokeswoman said. “It is standard for us, when closing a store that is underperforming, to place 100 percent of the employees,” McGinnis wrote.

It’s the second such announcement from the grocery store chain since May, when Safeway decided to shutter its Jantzen Beach location. It’s also the third major grocer closing — Fred Meyer ceased operations at its location at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Foster Road in January…

Read more at oregonlive.com

Keep reading: