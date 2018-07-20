Rediscovering America, Focusing On Local Chefs And Produce

FactoryMade, Walmart and Haworth Marketing + Media are coming together to promote the importance of fresh, affordable and locally grown produce, and support the farm-to-table movement by featuring five James Beard Award semifinalists in a new series called Rediscovering America.

“The James Beard Awards recognize talent wherever it lies across the entire spectrum of America’s dynamic food scene, from big cities to small towns, from beloved neighborhood joints to temples of gastronomy,” said Mitchell Davis, chief strategy officer of the James Beard Foundation, who will emcee a launch event in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Chefs, restaurants, farmers and informed eaters help make America more vibrant and delicious for everyone, supporting our organization’s mantra that we all benefit from ‘good food for good.'”

Rediscovering America is a culinary pilot program that aligns Walmart with five local chefs who are all recognized by the James Beard Foundation as Best Chef Award semifinalist with local farms in the following cities: Charlotte, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Tampa, Florida; Houston, Texas; and Duluth, Georgia.

Each of the semifinalists also will be part of an upcoming documentary series developed and produced by FactoryMade, co-founders of El Rey Network and executive producers of Lucha Underground.

FactoryMade also has partnered with New York Times best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry. She will be working closely with FactoryMade to bring attention to the project and to the work that is happening in the farm-to-table movement.

“Our main impetus in bringing together Walmart and these creative, community-minded chefs was to shine a spotlight on their dual commitment to do good and do well,” said Cristina Magno Patwa and John Fogelman, co-CEOs of FactoryMade. “In addition to celebrating their mission to use locally grown produce and their support of local farms, we wanted to highlight their commitment to their respective communities. As change-agent chefs, they bring an incredible diversity to the culinary space in terms of their backgrounds, points of view, and cooking techniques, as well as their take on how their work impacts those in their own backyards in the Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes, South, Southeast and Southwest.”

Rediscovering America highlights a variety of restaurants from casual to formal and includes the following chefs and the chef’s respective Walmart produce of choice:

Chef Gene Kato of Upstream in Charlotte, North Carolina is featuring jalapeño peppers from Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina, in a variety of his sushi. Kato specializes in authentic Japanese cuisine and was a 2017 James Beard award semifinalist. Greatlakes his restaurant was named as one of the best new restaurants by John Mariani, Esquire Magazine.

Chef Brittanny Anderson of Metzger Bar and Butchery located in Richmond, Virginia, will be incorporating organic thyme from Shenandoah Growers of Harrisburg, Virginia in a strawberry tarte with thyme shortbread, pink peppercorns and elderflower. Anderson was also a 2017 semifinalist for best chef as well as a 2018 Iron Chef America contestant.

Ferrell Alvarez, chef at Rooster and The Till in Tampa, Florida, will be using white, baby bella/cremini and portabella mushroom caps from Monterey Mushrooms in Zellwood, Florida. Alvarez will be showcasing a tartine of smoked mushrooms, duxelle, blue cheese, balsamic gel and dressed leaves. He too was a 2017 semifinalist for Best Chef and named 2014’s Best New Chef and Best New Restaurant by Creative Loafing.

Anita Jaisinghani, chef of Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop in Houston, Texas, will be teaming up with Village Farms in Marfa, Texas, to showcase mini San Marzano tomatoes in a Khichri and Soup. Jaisinghani was a 2012, 2017 and 2019 James Beard Award semifinalist Best Chef and was featured on Eater’s The 38 Essential Restaurants of Texas in 2018.

Chef Rui Liu, of Masterpiece in Duluth, Georgia, will be including Vidalia sweet onions from Bland Farms in Glennville, Georgia, in all menu items where onions are featured. Lui was a 2017 and 2018 James Beard Award semifinalist for “Best Chef: Southeast,” and his restaurant was featured as third in Atlanta Magazine’s 50 Best Restaurants in Atlanta in 2018.

This program has a social media component where the chefs and local influencers are sharing on Instagram and Facebook about their dishes, the locally grown produce and the availability of the produce at Walmart. FactoryMade created this marketing initiative around neighborhood chefs at a time when the market is saturated with celebrity endorsers and national spokespersons in the food industry. The company believes that using locals to share the grassroots approach to a national presence taps into consumer’s trust of familiar, relatable, hometown heroes at their family restaurants.

“Consumers have a real connection with these chefs and restaurants, who are authentic influencers in their communities,” said Ashley Gibbs, senior marketing director, Walmart U.S. “We are thrilled they are sharing the message that fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms can be bought right in their local Walmart.”

