Former C&S Wholesale Exec Joins Acosta As President, CEO

Acosta, a full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry, has appointed Alejandro Rodriguez Bas as president and CEO effective immediately. With experience at both CPG companies and retailers, Rodriguez Bas brings a “unique blend of strong strategic and operational expertise, having successfully launched new categories, refined go-to-market models and optimized sales strategies,” says the company.

Gary Chartrand will remain Acosta’s executive chairman of the board and will work closely with Rodriguez Bas during the transition and beyond. Chartrand has a 35-year history with Acosta, having served as its CEO, executive chairman of the board, and, most recently, the added responsibility of its interim CEO.

“After a thorough and extensive search by our board of directors, Alejandro’s appointment marks an exciting milestone in Acosta’s history,” said Chartrand. “Alejandro is an astute and accomplished leader with strong relationships in our industry. These relationships, coupled with his impressive record of driving growth, innovation and operational excellence, will enable him to effectively lead Acosta. We’re looking forward to Alejandro’s leadership and building upon our momentum as we continue to innovate and drive results for our clients and customers.”

Rodriguez Bas brings more than 20 years of CPG and retail industry leadership to Acosta. Prior to joining Acosta, he was EVP of new business and market development for C&S Wholesale Grocers, a wholesale grocery supply company, which delivers more than 140,000 different food and grocery items to 14,000-plus independent and chain stores across the U.S. During his time at C&S, Rodriguez Bas led the creation of a division that serves the natural, organic, specialty, gourmet and international, ethnic and local markets.

Rodriguez Bas also was CEO of Grupo LALA Mexico & Central America, a Latin American dairy company. In this role, he led the company through an initial public offering valued at $5 billion, the largest IPO of a CPG company in Latin America. Prior to his time at Grupo LALA, Rodriguez Bas spent nearly a decade at PepsiCo in various leadership roles, culminating with CEO, Australia and New Zealand.

“I am excited and privileged to join a forward-thinking company that is taking a lead role in creating innovative technologies and solutions that deliver results for its clients and retailers,” said Rodriquez Bas. “Acosta’s broad expertise, top talent and passion for delivering best-in-class results are the right ingredients for longevity and success in this complex, ever-changing industry.”

Rodriguez Bas received his bachelor’s degree from Universidad Panamericana in Mexico and master’s degree from Harvard Business School.

