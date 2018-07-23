H-E-B Names Top 25 Contenders In ‘Texas Best’ Competition

H-E-B has scoured the Lone Star State in search of “the most delectable culinary creations from talented Texans with a flair for food” for its fifth annual Quest for Texas Best competition, selecting 25 finalists from more than 700 entrepreneurs from nearly 140 cities and towns across the state. The finalists will go head-to-head Aug. 9-10 at the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin.

“Over the past five years of this competition, we have tasted more than 2,700 of the most creative Texas-based food and beverages in pursuit of Texas’ very best, selecting 125 finalists since 2014,” said James Harris, director, diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity, H-E-B. “Each year keeps us on our toes with innovative products, and this year is no exception. We are proud to continue a program that gives small business owners the opportunity to share their pride and joy with H-E-B shoppers across the state.”

The top 25 finalists will present their creations to a panel of judges, who will select four winners based on quality, marketability and product readiness. Winners will receive a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and sought-after space on H-E-B shelves. H-E-B will award the grand prize winner $25,000, the title of “Texas Best” Primo Pick and placement on store shelves. The first-place winner will receive $20,000; the second-place winner $15,000; and the third-place winner $10,000.

To celebrate the competition’s fifth anniversary, in addition to the $25,000, this year’s grand prize winner also will be awarded the keys to a brand-new Toyota Tundra.

The 2018 Quest for Texas Best finalists are:

1885 Coffee Co.

38 Pecans

Afia Foods

Barbecue Wife

Bellefontaine

Bellville Meat Market

Bernard’s Gourmet Foods

BIG Little Fudge

Cappadona Ranch

Chef Rey Inc.

Collin Street Bakery

Deanan Gourmet Popcorn

Deep River Specialty Foods

Loving Libbie Memorial Foundation

Mad Hectic Oatmeal

Maika Foods

Mirth Soup

mmmpanadas

Nuts and Cows

Pennymade

Pretty Thai

Sing and Shout Foods

Texas Black Gold Garlic

Tiny House Coffee

Tio Pelon’s Salsita LLC

This year’s competition generated a mix of brews, breads, falafel, fudge, sauces, soups, sausage and sweets. Throughout two qualifying rounds, H-E-B business development managers selected submissions on taste and flavor, customer appeal, value, uniqueness, market potential and differentiation from products already available at most H-E-B stores.

The Quest for Texas Best is a signature program for H-E-B’s Primo Picks brand, which labels best-in-store products that are all unique, delicious and new, says the retailer. Since its inception in 2014, the Quest for Texas Best competition has yielded more than 432 new products on H-E-B’s grocery, bakery, deli and market shelves across the state.

