Pennsylvania Supreme Court Upholds Philadelphia Beverage Tax

By a majority vote of 4-2, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week issued a decision supporting the city of Philadelphia’s imposition of a 1.5 cents per ounce tax on sweetened beverages. The decision is seen as major defeat for retailers and distributors.

Opponents claimed the tax levy on sweetened beverages amounted to double taxation since consumers already pay sales tax on the items.

The Ax the Bev Tax Coalition, a partnership between Philadelphia families and businesses negatively impacted by the tax, issued a statement following the Supreme Court decision noting that the only recourse now is legislative change by Philadelphia city leaders or the state Legislature.

“We are clearly disappointed that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against local businesses and consumers in upholding Philadelphia’s wildly unpopular beverage tax, which is opposed by 60 percent of Philadelphia voters and has cost nearly 1,200 jobs. It is now up to our elected officials to listen to the concerns of their constituents and provide Philadelphians much needed relief by reversing this tax,” the coalition said.

The tax adds about an additional $1 to the cost of two-liter bottle of soda and an additional $2.16 to the cost of a 12-pack of 12-oz. soda. The Philadelphia tax was designed to help fund pre-Kindergarten programs, parks, libraries and other city services.

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association has been a member of the Ax The Tax Coalition. PFMA President Alex Baloga said the tax has been more damaging than opponents expected since it into effect in January of 2017. The high cost is enough for some people to shop for soda outside the city.

“They are taking their whole cart with them, definitely shopping for other items too, when they purchase soda elsewhere,” said Baloga.

Baloga added some city stores have seen beverage sales dip 50 percent and total sales 10 percent or more, resulting in cutbacks in hours and staff.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement noting that the money raised by the tax will now go toward city services.

“I am grateful to the Justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for their fair and careful review of this case,” he said. “We maintained from the day we proposed the tax that it stood on solid legal footing, and the Justices, like two courts before them, agreed. Beyond the legal resolution, today’s decisive ruling offers renewed hope for tens of thousands of Philadelphia children and families who struggle for better lives in the face of rampant poverty. Those families—and Philadelphia as a whole—now have a clear path toward substantive, tangible improvements in their lives. It is a path that will bring the educational gains of free, quality pre-K seats, the benefits to neighborhoods brought by community schools, and the quality of life improvements and economic benefits brought by rebuilding parks, recreation centers, playgrounds and libraries.

“These programs, funded by the beverage tax, will fuel the aspirations and dreams of those who have waited too long for investments in their communities. The City of Philadelphia will now proceed expeditiously with our original plans—delayed in whole or part by nearly two years of litigation—to fully ramp up these programs now that the legal challenge has been resolved.”

