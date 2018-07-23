StarKist Donates $100,000 To Feed The Children

StarKist of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, is continuing its partnership with Feed the Children with a $100,000 donation to the nonprofit organization dedicated to relieving childhood hunger. In addition, the company will be donating nutritious and protein-packed products for Feed the Children’s community events throughout 2018.

StarKist has been a supporter of Feed the Children since 2009, and has contributed more than $1.5 million dollars in tuna products to help children and families across the U.S. and an additional estimated $400,000 for disaster and emergency response efforts over the past few years.

“Feed the Children brings hope and makes a real difference for children and families in need, and we are excited and honored to continue our partnership with the impactful organization,” said Andrew Choe, StarKist president and CEO. “It is our duty as a leading brand to address the issues of child poverty and hunger. StarKist hopes to alleviate child hunger in surrounding areas through providing nutritious and shelf-stable protein to those living in deprivation.”

The partnership officially kicked-off in Los Angeles on July 19 for the organization’s first “Feed & Read” event. Those who attended were given backpacks filled with toys, learning kits and nutritional snack items including StarKist Tuna, Salmon and Chicken Creations Pouches. There were also additional educational products and food donated by Mattel, Healthy Times, Clif Bar & Co. and Dole.

Another event is scheduled in StarKist’s hometown of Pittsburgh, on July 24, where StarKist employees will fill 500 backpacks with school supplies and snacks as part of the company’s Backpack Program. The backpacks will be distributed to children in need within the Pittsburgh community, and additional funds received will be used for upcoming disaster relief.

“We believe that no child should go to bed hungry in a land where there is plenty of food,” said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. “But the reality is, millions of boys and girls, right here in our own backyard, face this hardship every day. Thanks to our partnership with StarKist, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they do not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat childhood hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education initiatives, essentials and disaster response. It operates five distribution centers in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

