Wawa Expands Delivery Options With Uber Eats

Wawa is adding Uber Eats as a delivery option from eight of its convenience stores to select locations in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

“We are delighted to add Uber Eats delivery service to our offering at these eight locations, making ordering Wawa products faster, easier and more accessible than ever,” said Steve Hackett, Wawa delivery project manager. “Since we began piloting delivery service last fall, feedback from customers on this added convenience has been extremely positive. We’re thrilled to reach even more customers in our marketplace through our partnership with Uber Eats, a technology our customers are already using. It’s exciting to get even closer to our goal of offering delivery to one-quarter of our stores by year’s end.”

The eight stores are located at:

1300 E. Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania

195 West Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pennsylvania

518-520 South 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 Bishop Ave., Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania

11750 University Blvd., Orlando, Florida

11510 North 30th St., Tampa, Florida

3501 Millenia Blvd., Orlando, Florida

1111 19th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Wawa first started offering delivery in late 2017. Currently offered at 15 stores, online delivery via Grubhub and now Uber Eats is available for most of Wawa’s foodservice products, as well as a limited number of beverages, chips, candy and desserts.

Wawa says it is continuing to gather internal and external feedback from customers and associates to help ensure the delivery process is as smooth and seamless as possible. Since the initial pilot, delivery of Wawa products has been the most popular on weekends and during dinner hours, with customer delivery favorites including Wawa macaroni and cheese, hoagies, soups and sides.

A chain of more than 800 c-stores, with more than 600 offering gasoline, Wawa operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. The stores offer a variety of foodservice items, such as custom-prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

