Amazon, Whole Foods Now Delivering In More Florida, New York Areas

Amazon has launched grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Palm Beach, parts of Long Island and select areas in New York City, beginning with lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. Prime members in those cities can shop through Prime Now for items including fresh produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market.

The service launched earlier this year and will expand to additional neighborhoods in New York City and across the U.S. throughout 2018.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to delivery in as little as an hour through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our customers in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Palm Beach, Long Island and New York City,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market EVP of operations. “Today’s announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally sourced favorites.”

Prime members can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods, all of which are available for delivery in as little as an hour. Select alcohol also is available for delivery.

Delivery from Whole Foods through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can visit www.primenow.com or download the Prime Now app to enter their zip code to see if they are in the delivery area.

