Beyond Meat Receives Non-GMO Project Verification

Beyond Meat, a producer of plant-based protein, has completed a one-year review process to secure non-GMO verification from The Non-GMO Project’s Product Verification Program—North America’s only third-party verification for non-GMO food and products.

“Our goal is to be on the center of the plate for the entire family,” said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “And we believe the best way to serve the family is through a commitment to all-natural, non-GMO ingredients when building meat directly from plants. Though these tough guardrails make it harder for our scientists, we feel it is the right long-run decision for Beyond Meat and our consumers.”

The Non-GMO Project’s verification process includes a comprehensive review of a product’s ingredients, supply chain and manufacturing facilities to ensure end-to-end transparency.

“The Non-GMO Project celebrates Beyond Meat’s tremendous achievements in verifying their entire line of products and their commitment to providing shoppers a transparent choice in the marketplace,” said Courtney Pineau, associate director, Non-GMO Project.

This news comes on the heels of Beyond Meat’s July 19th opening of a new innovation campus, dubbed “The Manhattan Beach Project,” where more than 50 scientists and engineers are working to recreate meat directly from plants.

Dr. Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat’s VP of R&D explains, “Though not easy, we believe it is entirely possible to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of meat using simple, non-GMO ingredients. To deliver on the hallmark taste, texture and appearance of a beef burger, we employ simple plant-based ingredients in fresh ways: peas provide the protein, beets provide the meaty red hue, and coconut oil and potato starch ensure mouthwatering juiciness and chew.”

All of Beyond Meat’s U.S.-based products—including the Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage, both of which are merchandised alongside meat in grocery aisles nationwide—are now Non-GMO Project Verified. Consumers can look for the butterfly seal to appear on Beyond Meat’s in-store packaging in the coming weeks and months.

