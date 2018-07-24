KeHE To Serve As Sprouts’ Primary Distribution Partner Through 2025

As part of a renewed agreement, KeHE Distributors LLC will serve as the primary distribution partner for Sprouts Farmers Market’s natural, organic and fresh products through the year 2025.

“Sprouts is one of the fastest-growing, most forward-thinking and efficient merchants in the country, and we are honored they have chosen to renew and expand our partnership,” said Brandon Barnholt, KeHE president and CEO.

“As our mission states, ‘We love to inspire, educate and empower every person to eat healthier and live a better life.’ We are excited about renewing our partnership with KeHE and confident this agreement will serve us and our customers well for years to come,” said Jim Nielsen, president and CEO of Sprouts.

Sprouts operates more than 300 stores from coast to coast, with plans to reach 19 states by the end of the year. Terms of the new agreement include shared targets for improving operational efficiencies, lowering food waste and enhancing Sprouts’ customer experience.

KeHE provides natural and organic, specialty and fresh products to natural food stores, chain grocery stores, independent grocery stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. It is an employee-owned company with more than 5,500 employees in the U.S. and Canada.

