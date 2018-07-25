Crosby’s Markets President Named To AGNE Board Of Directors

Christopher Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby’s Markets, recently was named to the board of directors of Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE).

Crosby’s Markets is a family-owned supermarket chain started by James Crosby, Christopher’s father, in 1980. The family operates seven stores, most of them located on the North Shore of Massachusetts and one in Concord, Massachusetts.

In 2015, Crosby’s Markets acquired Henry’s Market. Henry’s, specializing in store-made kitchen and bakery items, enabled Crosby’s to use it as a central kitchen and deliver fresh, signature-baked goods to other Crosby’s locations.

According to Christopher Crosby, “I have a true passion for our business…My daily goal is to lead and inspire my family and all of our team members to constantly improve our supermarket and realty business.”

Prior to taking the helm of Crosby’s in July 2015, Crosby worked in the grocery industry for a total of 35 years, 17 years with executive experience. Currently, along with his executive duties, he works as property manager for Crosby’s Realty LLC.

Crosby served as the 2017 chairman of the nominating committee for AGNE, establishing himself as a dedicated retail-member of the cooperative that serves the needs of independent retail grocers.

Commenting on the appointment, Mike Violette, president and CEO of AGNE, said he is very pleased with Crosby’s appointment to the board.

“Christopher Crosby brings with him a passion and drive that will continue to propel his family’s business into the future of independent grocery stores. He is an excellent addition to our board. Congratulations and best of luck to him during his tenure as board member,” he said.

Crosby graduated from Northeastern University in 1995 with a bachelor of science degree.

A week ago, AGNE appointed Maine grocer Andrew Costello to its board.

