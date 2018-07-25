Massachusetts AG Launches Investigation Of Juul Labs

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office is investigating Juul Labs Inc. and other online e-cigarette retailers that sell Juul and Juul-compatible products over concerns about the marketing and sale of the electronic smoking devices and products to minors. The purpose of the investigation is to determine if they are in violation of state laws and regulations, including the Massachusetts consumer protection statute and the state’s e-cigarette regulations, by failing to prevent minors from purchasing their products.

The AG’s office also sent cease and desist demands to two online companies that host three websites—Direct Eliquid LLC, which operates directeliquid.com and buyjuul.com, and Eonsmoke LLC, which operates eonsmoke.com. The letter orders the retailers to stop selling Juul and other electronic smoking products in Massachusetts without an adequate age verification system as required by state regulations instituted by Healey in 2015. These companies are among the top retailers that sell Juul-compatible products and offer additional flavors that are more appealing to minors including pineapple, watermelon, strawberry milk, and blueberry.

“Just when teen cigarette use has hit a record low, juuling and vaping have become an epidemic in our schools with products that seem targeted to get young people hooked on nicotine,” said Healey in a statement. “I am investigating Juul and online sellers of their products to keep these highly addictive products out of the hands of children.”

The investigation will examine Juul’s efforts to audit its own website and other online retailers that sell its products to see how effective they are at preventing minors from accessing Juul or Juul-compatible products. The investigation will also explore what, if anything, Juul does to stop online retailers that fail to verify a purchaser’s age and prevent minors from purchasing its products or those that are compatible or similar.

The AG’s office has increasingly heard from school leaders and parents across the state who are concerned about electronic smoking devices, particularly those sold by Juul, and the increased use of these products by young people. The AG has been reviewing industry practices that are causing harm to minors who can easily obtain these products from retailers.

As a part of the investigation, the AG’s office has made inquiring regarding:

The number of individuals under the age of 21 who use Juul or similar products;

Juul’s efforts to monitor the effectiveness of its online age verification system for purchasing Juul products;

Whether and how Juul monitors websites that sell its products or compatible and similar products;

Any requirements that Juul imposes on affiliated retailers to have an age verification system and the signature of a person aged 21 years or older to deliver products; and

Information about an “educational” program that Juul marketed to Massachusetts schools.

Last month, the AG’s office sent a letter to Massachusetts school districts about Juul’s “prevention education program” in which they offer schools a monetary incentive to pilot this program. Noting the long history of tobacco companies attempting to sponsor and promote education programming in schools, the AG’s office urged school officials to consider using free prevention resources or purchasing evidence-based curricula instead of using this program. As a part of the investigation into Juul, the AG’s office is seeking more information from the company about this program, its efficacy and how it was developed.

In September 2015, Healey issued final regulations to help prevent the sale of e-cigarettes to children. The regulations established a minimum sales age of at least 18 for electronic smoking devices and require mail-order or internet sellers to verify that the buyer is at least the minimum legal sales age. Specifically, sellers must verify age through a commercially available database and use a method of mailing, shipping or delivery that requires the signature of a person who is 18 or older before the shipping package is released.

