NECCO Plant Shuts Down As Candy Maker Is Sold Again

The New England Confectionery Co. (NECCO) again is in the process of being sold. Its plant in Revere, Massachusetts, abruptly shut down operations Tuesday, July 24. Its nearly 230 workers were told to report on Friday for their last paycheck and to claim personal belongings.

Round Hill Investments LLC, in a written statement to The Boston Globe, confirmed the closure.

“Round Hill Investments was very excited to acquire NECCO’s historic brands and to be part of a national resurgence,” the company said. “After careful engagement and consideration, however, the firm decided to sell the brands to another national confection manufacturer and today announced the closure of operations in Revere, Massachusetts.”

Round Hill Investments, a subsidiary of Metropoulos & Co., which owns Hostess baked goods and multiple other foods brands such as Bumble Bee, Ghirardelli, Chef Boyardee and Vlasic, did not identify the new manufacturer.

Earlier this year, Metropoulos was the second-highest bidder—at $17.3 million—for NECCO, acquiring the company under the name Sweetheart Candy Co. LLC in recognition of the popularity of the company’s candy hearts. The deal, which closed May 31, came in the wake of the company’s April bankruptcy filing and subsequent auction process.

In mid-May the FDA notified NECCO of serious violations of “Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventative Controls for Human Food” regulations at its manufacturing plant. The violations included significant evidence of rodent activity and “insanitary conditions” throughout the facility collected during an FDA inspection from Nov. 13 through Dec. 4, 2017. NECCO was given 15 days to respond to the FDA in writing following the receipt of the letter with steps it had taken to correct the violations. The FDA news came on the heels of the sale of NECCO at auction.

The lease at the Revere plant was schedule to expire in August but was extended to November as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.

Headquartered in Revere, NECCO—the oldest continuously operating candy company in the U.S.—produces seasonal Sweetheart Conversation Hearts, Candy Buttons, Mary Jane candies and Clark Bars, in addition to its namesake wafers.

Keep reading: