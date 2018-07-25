Raley’s Redesigns Corporate Offices To Promote ‘Healthy Work Life’

Raley’s Support Center in West Sacramento, California, recently completed a comprehensive renovation to transform the three-story building into an open office environment which promotes collaboration, enhances teamwork and reflects the company’s brand and culture.

“We wanted to offer our team members an open, contemporary place to work—to make the environment a happy and productive place that reflects our culture. We opened up the building to bring in light, designed areas with opportunity for collaboration and listened to what team members told us would make this building a great place to work,” said Mark Foley, Raley’s chief people officer. “We’re proud to offer a vibrant work environment that brings energy into the workplace.”

Raley’s hired architect and long-time partner Coact Designworks to work with leadership and employees to create a new and modern work space. This included strategic work flow updates to create higher levels of efficiency, collaboration and engagement between team members. A major redesign of each floor removed private offices along the building perimeter to expose the windows, and conference and meeting room walls were designed as full-height glass walls and doors. This new design takes advantage of natural light and allows all employees to benefit from an open-floor concept, the company says.

“As architects and designers, we are always striving to enhance the lives of people by the environments we create. This project was a perfect example of that. A main concept for Raley’s new office design was centered around making a healthier and happier environment for their employees. With the vision, dedication and collaboration with Raley’s, we produced a very successful project,” said Coact Designworks Project Manager Mitch Bjorgum.

In planning the renovation, the designers first met with individual teams to determine their wants and needs, taking them into consideration when developing the layout and selecting finishes on each floor. For example, the creative minds were given full dry erase walls, pin up walls and standing height layout tables to support brainstorming sessions. New rooms were developed to support the grocery business; the marketing team received a cutting-edge photo studio, featuring a kitchen set and video space. The merchant team received a custom wine- and beer-tasting room to both store and sample potential products.

A variety of alternative work spaces also were incorporated, including various-sized conference rooms accommodating 2-16 people; open, team huddle and brainstorming areas; tucked away semi-private hotel stations; stand-up telephone booths; and open-use, soft-seating for both private and collaborative use. These versatile spaces are incorporated throughout the building to accommodate different work styles, says Raley’s.

Raley’s CEO office was converted into a conference room. Named after founder Thomas P. Raley, this room was designed with a current take on a traditional style, to update the room while paying tribute to their past. It features the original marble top desk from Raley, which has been converted into a conference room table to mirror the shift in the company culture.

The first floor lobby was re-imagined with a new layout and design that improves the efficiency of the space. The new lobby incorporates six small conference rooms to allow for quick and convenient meetings between visiting vendors and the merchandizing team. An officewide sound masking system was installed to maintain speech privacy and reduce distractions throughout the open office.

The remodel began in 2016, with a focus on common areas used by all team members. The second-floor kitchen was converted to offer fresh and healthy food. In addition, the company invested in a gym, outside walking trail and greenspace (on-site) to promote a healthy lifestyle.

