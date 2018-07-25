True Food Innovations Acquires Assets Of Chef’d, Plans Restructuring

True Family Enterprises and its wholly owned subsidiary True Food Innovations (TFI), a fresh food technology, CPG and manufacturing company, has acquired the assets of the Los Angeles-based meal kit company Chef’d.

Chef’d recently ceased operations citing funding and expense issues. Privately held and financed TFI acquired all Chef’d assets, including plant, property, equipment, brand and intangible assets for an undisclosed amount, and plans to consolidate these assets into the existing businesses of True Food Innovations.

“We are looking forward to working with brands and former customers as we restructure and operate the Chef’d assets,” said Robert T. Jones, president of TFI, who previously served as SVP of business development at Chef’d. “We have already developed and are in market with long shelf-life retail meal kits under the brand of True Chef, so we seized the opportunity to acquire the assets and brand of Chef’d as the transaction will be accretive to our business from day one. We believe the retail channel will continue to grow and we will concentrate our efforts on that portion of the Chef’d business.”

TFI provides manufacturing services, turnkey product development, HPP (high pressure processing) packaging solutions, and customer partnerships that introduce first-to-market, private label meal kits and retail ready HPP products both domestically and internationally. Through its sister company True Fresh HPP, TFI develops and manufactures food products that utilize HPP technology, an all-natural USDA and FDA approved process that eliminates the use of preservatives or heat to produce fresh, clean label, all-natural refrigerated products that carry a safe and extended life.

True Fresh HPP operates owned manufacturing assets and houses one of the largest capacity HPP plants in North America, the company says.

“Our unique position as a leader in the HPP processor field enables us to service a large capacity of retail customers. Additionally, our team of food scientists and culinary experts are constantly innovating ways to utilize our HPP technology, which has allowed us to create longer-lasting meal kits and other food products that carry a fresh, clean label and longer shelf life which will perform well within the retail marketplace,” said Alan True, founder and CEO of True Fresh HPP/True Family Enterprises.

