Garden Lites Gets New Look, Unveils New Product Line

Garden Lites, a producer of vegetable snack foods, is unveiling what it says is a “major brand refresh to strengthen its unique positioning.” Garden Lites is featuring its new sub-brand name, Veggies Made Great, on its packaging and highlighting “veggies as the #1 ingredient.”

“At Garden Lites, we are passionate about our brand purpose: make surprisingly delicious veggie-rich foods so people can incorporate more veggies into their diet. This is a great way to strengthen our message,” said EVP Andy Reichgut.

“The bright green look of ‘Veggies Made Great’ on every package signals a shift in the visual language in which Garden Lites proudly emphasizes vegetables as the primary ingredient in all Garden Lites products,” the company says.

The packaging change also is intended to help highlight the clean, gluten-free, non-GMO, nut free and kosher ingredients, as well as display the Good Housekeeping Nutrition Seal of Approval. The back of the package also show the ingredients in a clear veggie wheel graphic.

“This dynamic new Garden Lites packaging is a radical change sure to scream from the frozen food aisle as to why to purchase,” added Reichgut. “We are confident that the brand refresh will drive new consumers to the brand.”

The new packaging coincides with the debut of a new breakfast category item, Garden Lites Frittatas. The new frittatas comes in flavors like the Egg White Spinach Frittata and Veggie Bacon & Potato Frittata. The frittatas join the existing line of Garden Lites products such as muffins, superfood veggie cakes, and superfood mac and cheese.

Garden Lites products can be found nationwide at retailers including Costco, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Shop Rite, Publix, Stop & Shop, Giant, H-E-B, Ralph’s, Fry’s and Whole Foods.

