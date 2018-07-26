Vernors Celebrates Michigan Lighthouses With Collectible Cans

Vernors once again is partnering with Pure Michigan to celebrate the Great Lakes State’s coastal landmarks, with limited edition cans featuring seven iconic Michigan lighthouses.

The lighthouses showcased include Forty Mile Point (Rogers City), Old Mackinac Point (Mackinaw City), Point Iroquois (Brimley), Point Betsie (Frankfort), Little Sable Point (Mears), St. Joseph and the oldest lighthouse in the state, Fort Gratiot (Port Huron).

This is the second year Vernors has teamed with Pure Michigan, an organization that promotes travel and tourism for the state, to highlight the famous lighthouses on cans. Last year, the collectible series showcased five other Michigan lighthouses: Big Sable Point, Crisp Point, Eagle Harbor, Grand Haven and Tawas Point.

“Vernors is a Michigan original with a proud 152-year heritage and a devoted following in the state unlike any other soft drink, and we want to celebrate what makes this state such a special place to both live and visit,” said Beth Hensen, market development manager for Keurig Dr Pepper, which owns and licenses the Vernors brand. “Through this promotion, we hope our fans will enjoy these keepsakes and be inspired to visit and take pride in these one-of-a-kind coastal treasures.”

“We’re delighted to be partnering once again with Vernors to feature our state’s picturesque lighthouses,” said Dave Lorenz, VP of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. “With 129 lighthouses standing along 3,200 miles of Great Lakes coastline, we are proud of these iconic landmarks that make Michigan unique.”

The lighthouse cans will be sold in 12-packs of Vernors and Diet Vernors at retailers throughout Michigan and will be available from July to mid-October. Customers soon will see product displays popping up in stores across the state.

