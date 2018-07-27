Arizona Food Marketing Alliance Awards Record $190K In Scholarships

The Arizona Food Marketing Alliance (AFMA), parent company of the Arizona Food & Drug Industry Education Foundation, recently awarded 150 scholarships totaling $190,000 to food retail industry professionals and their dependents. AFMA’s foundation supports students attending accredited colleges and universities throughout the state of Arizona.

Naomi-Bo Hing, whose family owns the Save Money Market, was the recipient of the Jim Hensley $5,000 scholarship, which is awarded to the highest-scoring dependent; and John McGaughey, who works as a store manager for Bashas’, was awarded the Wayne C. Manning $7,000 scholarship, awarded to the highest-scoring food industry professional.

This year’s scholarship awards were unprecedented as the foundation’s board of trustees unanimously voted to supplement fundraising for the 2018-19 school year by adding an additional $50,000 from the interest on the foundation’s investment portfolio.

“At a time when the cost of a college education continues to soar, the foundation board of trustees took a giant step to help relieve that burden,” said AFMA and Foundation President Tim McCabe.

AFMA’s Education Foundation has awarded $1,536,575 to deserving individuals with ties to the food industry since 1997.

Established in 1943, AFMA is the state trade association representing every major supermarket chain as well as convenience and independent store owners, food manufacturers and brokers.

