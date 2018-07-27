Hy-Vee is opening its first-ever HealthMarket store. The new healthy lifestyle store is approximately 15,000 s.f. and will offer many of Hy-Vee’s original store format products such as fresh produce, meat and seafood, dairy and frozen food items. The Hy-Vee HealthMarket also will offer many health-related amenities, such as a full-service pharmacy, health clinic and hearing aid center, sports nutrition area and Aisles Online pickup lockers.

In addition, the store will offer a hydration station that includes nitro coffee, kombucha and Bevi infused waters, as well as an Orangetheory Fitness center that will be adjacent to the store. Hy-Vee HealthMarket also will feature Basin, a beauty brand specializing in all-natural bath and body products.

The new Hy-Vee HealthMarket comes at a time when consumers are more health-focused than ever, including grocery store executives. As part of a recent Food Industry Management (FIM) Program capstone project, industry leaders shared the importance of turning grocery retailers into the healthcare providers of tomorrow, and that is what Hy-Vee seems to be trying to accomplish with its all-in-one shop for food, health and fitness.

After several months of construction, the new store, located at 375 South Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines, will open to consumers on July 31 at 6 a.m. The store will carry about 11,000 items and will create 33 local jobs, including 12 full-time positions.

Keep reading: