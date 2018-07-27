Cosentino’s Price Chopper Bagger Is Missouri’s Best

The Missouri Grocers Association has named Kaylin Clancy from Cosentino’s Price Chopper in Kansas City, Missouri, as the winner of the Missouri State Best Bagger Competition. This is the second year in a row that a bagger from Cosentino’s Kansas City store has won the state competition. The contest was held during the 2018 MGA Showcase on Thursday, July 19, at Tan Tar A Resort in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Clancy competed against contestants from other grocery store chains across Missouri. During the competition, contestants were judged on their speed, proper bag-building techniques and distribution of weight between bags, in addition to style, attitude and appearance. Clancy won the title of Missouri’s Best Bagger and will travel to San Diego, California, in February to represent Missouri at the national competition, held by the National Grocers Association, where she will compete to win $10,000 and the title of National Best Bagger.

The Best Bagger Championship was created to promote the grocery industry’s “devotion to exceptional customer service through superior bagging.”

