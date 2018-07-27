SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard Now Available At Publix

The new SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard from Splintek Inc., maker of SleepRight No-Boil Dental Guards, now is available in select Publix stores and online. Publix is the third retailer to offer the low-temperature dental guard.

“In keeping with Splintek’s cutting-edge products, the ProRx Custom Dental Guard has several innovative features that set it apart from traditional boil-and-bite dental guards,” the company says.

The SleepRight ProRx is made from a moldable thermoplastic material that softens at 140°F. The average custom moldable dental guard uses boiling water at 212°F. ProRx offers a more comfortable fitting experience using water 72°F cooler than conventional boil-and-bite dental guards, significantly decreasing the risk for burns. ProRx, a full-coverage dental guard, is quickly fitted by gently pushing the warmed material around the teeth.

“This method of fitting, along with the new thermoplastic material, offers a secure-fitting, ultra-thin, custom dental guard,” says Splintek.

Another benefit that makes this dental guard stand out is the molar guide fitting feature. The molar guide centers the molars upon biting down, which guides the dental guard into the ideal position for fitting. Using the molar guide, consumers can expect an accurate fit. The guard also protects 10 times longer than the leading competitor, based on a lab study, Splintek adds. The core of the guard is an expansion upon the current bite pad technology used in SleepRight’s No-Boil Dura-Comfort Dental Guard.

