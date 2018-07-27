Vintage Grocers Welcomes New Culinary Director, Chef Rémi Lauvand

Vintage Grocers, an upscale grocer in Malibu and Westlake Village, California, has named Chef Rémi Lauvand as its new culinary director. Lauvand brings more than 30 years of culinary experience—including working alongside Daniel Boulud at Le Cirque and leading the James Beard nominated Montrachet—to Vintage Grocers’ aisles. As one of the few grocery stores in the country to have a chef at the helm, Vintage Grocers says it continues to blur the lines between hospitality and retail with Lauvand’s leadership and expertise in food preparation, service, product sourcing and full-scale catering.

“I feel a great duty to educate people on cleaner eating and provide excellent service,” said Lauvand. “As culinary director, I am looking forward to being a part of the community by offering unique experiences that transform everyday errands into an exciting, unforgettable event.”

Born and raised in southwestern France, Lauvand began his culinary career traveling Europe before landing a role at Gerard Pangaud’s in Paris. Moving stateside in the mid-eighties, Lauvand held posts at New York’s La Grenouille, Le Cirque and Montrachet, during which he earned a nomination for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Restaurant Award” and a New York Times’ three-star review as executive chef. After several ventures on the West Coast, including Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara, Citrus at Social Hollywood, and Manhattan Beach’s Café Pierre, Lauvand took on more than 30 distinct culinary venues throughout Universal Studios Hollywood as director of culinary operations.

With a third location to open this September in Caruso’s Palisades Village, Vintage Grocers says its guests can expect elevated service and products throughout the entire store, from fresh produce and takeaway options, to a coffee counter and catering division. With the addition of Lauvand, Vintage Grocers hopes to provide a “destination that goes far beyond grocery shopping, and offers shoppers one-of-a-kind experiences” such as chef demonstrations, product tastings, holiday workshops, seasonal entertainment and more.

