Wonderful Halos Celebrates Its Best Season Yet

Wonderful Halos, a brand of easy-to-peel mandarins from California, had a pretty successful 2017-18 season, and retailers who promoted the oranges saw a boost in sales. That’s according to Diana Salsa, director of marketing at Wonderful Citrus, who spoke with The Shelby Report’s Geoff Welch at this year’s United Fresh Show.

This season, which ran from November to April, Halos experienced an 8 percent increase in its dollar sales over the last year’s sales.

“We contributed 40 percent of produce dollar growth during our season,” said Salsa. “So our retailers must have been happy with our growth.”

Two factors contributed to that growth, said Salsa: in-store displays and investments in marketing.

The brand shipped out approximately 20,000 in-store “Grove of Goodness” and tractor displays to retailers all over the country, including independents, mass and club stores.

“Our in-store display program saw amazing results,” Salsa said. “We have data that shows that retailers that had our displays—their velocity growth was twice as much as those that did not carry our displays.”

Internal research from Halo found that two of every three shoppers who saw the displays were motivated to purchase Halos.

“We put displays in both food and mass retailers, and the fascinating thing is that the increase that we saw was across stores, both in different chains, different channels and different size stores,” Salsa said. “So it was just as impactful in a small independent as it was in a Walmart.”

On top of the displays, Halos invested $28 million in TV advertising with six commercials—four that target parents with young kids and two new commercials that went after a secondary target, adult snackers 55 and older.

Both campaigns “saw great results,” said Salsa, and Halos grew by more than 3 million households this year, with growth among both of its target consumer groups.

The brand also expanded its digital campaigns.

“We did a Facebook blast announcing when we’re back in season that reached almost 50 million people,” said Salsa. “We’re going to continue with that. We expanded our influencer program, continued to do some FSIs and even did a small test with Amazon (Fresh) this year in some markets that performed really well.”

