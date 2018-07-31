Associated Food Stores Sponsors Second ‘Taste Of Utah’

Associated Food Stores (AFS) helped share a little taste of Utah with Washington D.C. at the second annual Taste of Utah event. Held on July 25, Taste of Utah brings Utah-made products to state representatives and other officials at an evening reception that is part of the Pioneer Day festivities. The event follows the truck send-off held at the Utah State Capitol on July 18. AFS partnered with Senator Mike Lee, Zions Bank, and the Utah Food Industry Association to organize the event.

“Taste of Utah is a great way for us to show how amazing Utah products are and what our producers and growers are literally bringing to the table,” said Ryan Barnes, deli director for AFS and one of the organizers for the event. “We are grateful to Senator Lee and his staff for this opportunity and know that everyone there loved it.”

See photos from the event here:

Started in 2017, Taste of Utah provides an opportunity to showcase items that come from the Beehive State on the national stage. Participation grew from approximately 15 vendors last year to more than 20 this year. The event featured products from companies including Stone Ground Bakery, Heber Valley Artisan Cheese, Taffy Town, Beehive Cheese Co., Casper’s Creamery—which produces local favorite Red Button Vintage Creamery ice cream, Wasatch Brewery, Rocky Mountain Pies, Dunford Bakers and others. Entertainment was provided by Lincoln Highway, a folk ensemble from Utah.

AFS is an independent retailer-owned warehouse based in Salt Lake City, Utah, which provides complete warehouse facilities and services to more than 400 grocers throughout the Intermountain West.

