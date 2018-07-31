  • Search 
Blue Bell Introduces Key Lime Mango Tart Flavor

Blue Bell Key Lime Mango Tart carton and bowl

(Photo: Facebook/ Blue Bell Ice Cream)

Blue Bell is closing out National Ice Cream Month with the launch of a new flavor—Key Lime Mango Tart, a sweet and tangy key lime ice cream blended with graham cracker crust pieces and a mango sauce swirl.

“We like to think of our new Key Lime Mango Tart as sunshine in a carton,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “You can taste the key lime flavor in the first bite of ice cream, but with a hint of sweetness from the mango sauce. The graham cracker pieces will remind you of eating a key lime pie.”

Key Lime Mango Tart is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Blue Bell has been celebrating National Ice Cream month throughout July with the return of several fan favorites, including 12-pak Fudge Bars, along with Krazy Kookie Dough Ice Cream and Cotton Candy Ice Cream, both in the pint size.

“July is always an exciting month for us at Blue Bell because we get to celebrate ice cream,” Robertson added. “Each year we release a brand new flavor to recognize National Ice Cream Month, but this year we have also brought back some of our most popular items. It is a win-win for everyone!”

