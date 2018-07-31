Milam’s Markets Opening Its Fifth Florida Grocery Store This Summer

Milam’s Markets, a family-owned and -operated grocery store chain serving Florida’s Miami-Dade County since 1984, will open a new location—the grocer’s fifth—this summer. The new store will be in Pinecrest on S. Dixie Highway and S.W. 117th Street, in a space formerly occupied by Whole Foods.

Construction began on the approximately 32,000-s.f. Milam’s Market in March, and the store is expected to open in September. It will employ 150-200 associates.

“I’ve always loved this location, ever since I was a teenager attending Miami-Palmetto High School, located just down the street, in the late 1970s,” said Milam’s Market CEO Max Milam. “Every few years I would reach out to the family that owned the shopping center and let them know of our desire to open a Milam’s Market in their shopping center, should the space ever become available.

“In early 2017, I got a call that the space would soon be available,” Milam continued. “I met with Laurie Richter, one of the family member owners and manager of the property, at our Coconut Grove Milam’s Market. We toured our Coconut Grove store and spent time talking about Milam’s Markets, our operation and our family. With both companies being family-owned and -operated, we just seemed to connect and share similar values.

“I told Laurie that I loved her shopping center location and that we would feel fortunate if given the opportunity to open a Milam’s Market at that site. Laurie asked me if I was aware that her dad, Charles Gottlieb, had also developed our Grove location, and said I think it would be wonderful that our families can collaborate to bring a Milam’s Market to Pinecrest.

“Shortly thereafter, we executed a long-term lease for the site, completed construction drawings, and have since spent the past several months completely renovating the space. We look forward to bringing Milam’s Market to Pinecrest.”

Milam’s Markets is a third-generation family business with stores in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Miami Springs and Sunny Isles Beach.

“With the help of our supportive communities, caring associates, strong management team and continued family involvement, Milam’s Markets looks to continue growing in Miami-Dade County and improving ourselves for decades to come, and to have the privilege of serving you as ‘Miami’s Family Grocer,’” the company said.

Employment applications for the new store are being accepted here.

