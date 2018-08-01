Bar-S Helps Provide One Million Meals To Hungry Children

No Kid Hungry is providing one million meals to hungry children thanks to a donation by Bar-S, a brand of franks, and its “Fighting Childhood Hunger” campaign, which helps provide meals to children nationwide during the summer—often the hungriest time of the year for many children.

“Summer—what should be a time of fun and relaxation for all children—is a challenging period for many kids. In fact, only 15 percent of kids who qualify for free school meals receive free summer meals,” said Jill Davis, SVP of corporate partnerships at No Kid Hungry. “We’re grateful to work with companies such as Bar-S that recognize the need and are helping lock arms with us to address it during this critical time.”

Bar-S also has partnered with Country Music Television (CMT) to donate funds for one meal for every CMT Summer of Music sweepstakes entry through Labor Day. By entering any Bar-S UPC at the contest site entrants can win thousands of prizes including a VIP experience for two people to the 2019 CMT awards. The matching program is estimated to help provide an additional 300,000 meals for kids in need.

“We recognize that the summer months present a significant challenge for many kids who depend on school for nutrition. We are honored to work with No Kid Hungry to help alleviate this struggle for kids nationwide, while also continuing to raise awareness for this important issue,” said Warren Panico, CEO, Bar-S. “Upholding our belief that you can never give enough we are also excited to partner with CMT to expand our impact even further this summer.”

Bar-S employees also will volunteer at Umom Phoenix, preparing and delivering meals to those in need.

