Bubbies Debuts New Summer Mochi Flavors At Whole Foods

Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts is introducing Strawberry Rhubarb and Meyer Lemon mochi—bite-sized ice creams wrapped in a sweetened rice dough—at select Whole Foods Market stores for a limited time. The new flavors join Bubbies’ growing line of more than 25 varieties, including fan favorites like Triple Chocolate, Blueberry, Blood Orange and Green Tea.

“As demand and tastes for mochi ice cream continue to grow, we enjoy experimenting with different ways to integrate the natural, seasonal ingredients and flavors people crave into Bubbies,” said Rick Schaffer, CEO of Bubbies Ice Cream. “During summer months, people often think about cones or frozen pops to cool down, but the great texture of mochi paired with its snackable size and fresh flavors make Bubbies a hit.”

Limited-edition Strawberry Rhubarb and Meyer Lemon will be sold individually inside select Whole Foods Markets’ self-serve mochi ice cream coolers in stores nationwide at an SRP of $2 each.

Consumers also can purchase other flavors available in the frozen aisle of select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

Bubbies mochi is gluten-free, non-GMO and uses kosher dairy with no rbst. All varieties contain 100 calories or less. The company’s desserts are available at Whole Foods locations, traditional grocery stores, specialty retail outlets, resorts and restaurants throughout the U.S.

