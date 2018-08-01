Shaw’s, Food Cos. Extend Helping Hand To Displaced NECCO Workers

Food companies are among a large group of businesses that are stepping up to hire displaced New England Confectionery Co. (NECCO) workers after the company’s plant in Revere, Massachusetts, abruptly shut down operations on Tuesday, July 24.

The plant’s nearly 230 workers were told to report on Friday, July 27, for their last paycheck and to claim personal belongings. Round Hill Investments LLC decided to sell the brands to an unnamed national confection manufacturer.

The closing both surprised and disappointed City of Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo.

“We are disappointed that Round Hill could not follow through on the enthusiasm it expressed when it acquired NECCO barely two months ago,” said Arrigo. “We received no advance word about the situation from any representative of any of the involved parties and only learned about it after receiving media inquiry. Obviously, we would have preferred, at the very least, some fundamental notification.”

Several workers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Round Hill, alleging that it failed to warn employees ahead of time that they would be laid off. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires employers to give at least 60 days’ notice for mass layoffs.

The city of Revere held a job fair for the displaced workers, and Arrigo has been in touch with government and business contacts to open communication between them and prospective employees.

“Already, six private companies in food service have expressed interest in interviewing displaced workers,” the mayor said. “Meanwhile, the Rapid Response team in Gov. Charlie Baker’s Workforce Development Board is setting up to help displaced workers, and we are coordinating with Speaker of the House Bob DeLeo for their help, and Greater Lynn Senior Services is seeking 50-60 drivers to serve their clients.

“Job termination is never good news, but the regional economy is strong and hopefully able to absorb these people who have a demonstrated work ethic and experience in the food production industry,” he said.

Arrigo added that Revere’s Ward Four Councilor Patrick Keefe, a culinary director with Legal Sea Foods, was the first to reach him.

“Councilor Keefe contacted us first thing this morning to open communication with Legal Sea Foods’ recruitment director,” said Arrigo in a July 25 press release. “We also have heard from Kelly’s Roast Beef, Winfrey’s Chocolates in Rowley, Shaw’s Super Markets and Five Way Foods, a producer of vegetable and bone broths that will be starting operation here in Revere later this year, and Easy Pie, a pizza restaurant in Revere and Braintree.”

Shaw’s is hiring at all locations, with its greatest need at the Melrose location. Mayor Arrigo said that the city’s human resources department is ready to provide help to Revere residents affected by the closing, and there may be open positions in public employment.

Other companies that have notified the mayor’s office are Greater Eastern Seafood, Bake’n Joy, Dandrea Foods, Channel Fish Co., Laronga Bakery and Jacqueline’s Gourmet Cookies.

“We are gratified, certainly, that the private sector is in a position to help these workers,” said the mayor. “But that doesn’t lessen our exasperation with the way Round Hill went about the process.”

The candy plant is located on American Legion Highway in Revere on property owned by Atlantic Investments/VMD Cos., which purchased the 50-acre site in 2017. NECCO’s lease for the 830,000-s.f. building—of which it uses only a portion—expires in August, but they were expected to continue operations until Nov. 30.

“When Round Hill Investments became NECCO’s new owners, we were optimistic for NECCO’s prospects, even though their continued presence in Revere was unlikely,” the mayor said. “Round Hill had a history of resurrecting and revitalizing companies in the food industry, and everyone was hopeful that NECCO would join the ranks of Hostess, Pabst Blue Ribbon and others that came back to prominence under Round Hill. Today’s developments contradict that optimism for so many workers, and for those of us in city government.”

Displaced employees can contact Mayor Arrigo’s office at Revere City Hall, 781-286-8111.

NECCO—the oldest continuously operating candy company in the U.S.—produces seasonal Sweetheart Conversation Hearts, Candy Buttons, Mary Jane candies and Clark Bars, in addition to its namesake wafers.

Keep reading: