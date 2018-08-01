Giant-Landover Names Three Trade Partners For Wizards District Gaming

Giant Food-Landover, the greater Washington, D.C., regional grocery chain and the official grocery store of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, has partnered with several major brands during the inaugural season of Wizards District Gaming and the NBA 2K League.

Giant Food is working with Procter & Gamble and its Old Spice, Gillette and Tide brands; Nestlé and its owned brand Outsiders Pizza; and Chobani.

Giant Food and its partners are supporting the Wizards District Gaming team with products, interactive live streams and live games on Twitch, where viewers can keep an eye out for their brands on the basketball court.

“We are so excited to work with these brands as part of this growing e-sports network,” said John MacDonald, VP of marketing at Giant Food. “Giant Food is committed to supporting innovative partnerships like Wizards District Gaming and working with these brands.”

Wizards District Gaming is one of 17 teams competing in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League, a joint venture between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive.

This is a professional e-sports league featuring the best NBA 2K players in the world. The NBA 2K League’s slate includes both regular season games and mid-season tournaments, culminating with playoffs beginning Aug. 17.

Giant Food, headquartered in Landover, Maryland, operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates.

